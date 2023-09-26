Green group calls for eco-friendly campaign ahead of BSKE

The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability Inc. (IDIS) urged local candidates on Tuesday to prioritize ecologically-friendly campaign materials and strategies. In a statement, the green group said it anticipates a notable increase in campaign materials, particularly campaign banners and disposable paraphernalia as the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 campaign period kicks off next month. 'This surge in materials has the potential to exacerbate our existing predicaments related to waste management, plastic pollution, and climate change,' the group said. Instead, IDIS urged candidates to choose environmentally-friendly alternatives to minimize the use of paper and plastic waste via social media platforms to engage with voters. Candidates may also maximize the use of traditional means of campaigning such as through the use of jingles, visual performances, and other similar methods, it added. They also called on the Commission on Elections and the local government units to champion policies and practices that would curb environmental degradation due to political campaign activities. Candidates were also reminded to refrain from directly putting posters on trees or other natural features. Candidates and voters alike are also enjoined not to leave campaign materials as litter

Source: Philippines News Agency