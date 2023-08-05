GENDER GAP IN LABOUR MARKET STILL WIDE – SHAHRIZAT

The gender gap between women and men in the labour market is still too wide, as in May this year, the labour force participation rate for women was only 56.2 per cent, compared to 82.9 per cent for men.

UMNO’s Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said efforts such as organising a career carnival specifically for women can help increase women's labour force participation to 60 per cent.

But more important is the impact that will be felt by women at the grassroots level. If every woman has her own wallet (financial freedom), the health and welfare of her family will definitely be better ensured," she said in her speech at the MYFuturejobs Career Carnival with HAWA here today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Meanwhile, Shahrizat said HAWA Malaysia will strive to disseminate the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) services, including the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) to women nationwide.

She said the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and SOCSO to include job seekers, especially women, will be helpful in reviving the labour market of the country's economy.

"I was pleased to learn that SOCSO has organised 45 career carnivals with interviews specifically for women job seekers since January this year.

"This is a noble effort to encourage women to enter the labour market, thus giving them the opportunity to improve their families' standard of living and contribute to the country's economic growth," she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency