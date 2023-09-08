Gauff faces Sabalenka in US Open women’s final

World no. 6 in women's tennis Coco Gauff will play against second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final. On Thursday, the women's semifinals were held at the New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium as the 19-year-old Gauff from the US beat Czech opponent Karolina Muchova with straight sets of 6-4, 7-5 to qualify for her first US Open final. Belarusian Sabalenka also bested Madison Keys in a thrilling three-set semifinal, coming back against the US player. Keys dominated the first set 6-0, but Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, bagged her ticket to the US Open final after winning the last two sets, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5). The women's singles final is set to be held on Saturday, a day before the men's final

Source: Philippines News Agency