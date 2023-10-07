First 3 houses for ex-rebels in remote Samar town completed

At least three houses for former members of the New People's Army (NPA) have been completed during the first six weeks of construction in the interior town of San Jose de Buan in Samar province, an Army official said. Brig. Gen. Lenart Lelina, 801st Infantry Brigade commander, said the houses are part of the 17 units funded by the provincial government with the help of private donors. 'The first three units have been completed through the efforts of Army engineers, policemen, local government units of San Jose de Buan, and former rebels. We still have to set schedule for the turnover,' Lelina told reporters Friday. The house is designed with amakan (woven split-bamboo mats) with two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. Dubbed as 'Saad nga Balay ha mga Peacebuilders han San Jose de Buan' (promised houses for former rebels), the semi-concrete housing project will benefit 38 former NPA rebels, 17 of whom have been prioritized and expected to receive their units before the end of the year. Priorities are homeless former rebels with wives and children and San Jose de Buan residents. A total of PHP4 million has been set aside for the construction of a permanent shelter for the former rebels. The project is located near the town center, with each unit standing on a lot area of 100 square meters. Lelina said that aside from permanent houses, the local government will also provide a training center and a farm lot for agriculture-related livelihood activities. Aside from facilitating the former rebels' integration into mainstream society, the projects are expected to encourage members and supporters of the communist group to also surrender and avail themselves of the benefits being offered by the government so that they can experience living in peace.

Source: Philippines News Agency