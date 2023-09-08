FINANCIAL SECURITY FOR LOVED ONES WITH PRUWEALTH ENRICH

Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad (PAMB) has launched PRUWealth Enrich, an investment-linked insurance plan that gives customers control over their family’s security and protection, along with growing long-term wealth and building a legacy.

PAMB, in a statement today, said PRUWealth Enrich offers high coverage from RM300,000 in basic sum assured with an affordable premium, so individuals can start planning at a younger age when their career is taking off to make the most out of the plan’s benefits.

The plan includes complimentary increases in coverage up to 50 per cent, meaning that customers get more protection as they stay with the plan.

In the same statement, Chief Officer, Product and Actuarial Services of PAMB, Ankur Bassi said that with PRUWealth Enrich, customers can navigate financial planning challenges with ease by giving financial security to their families that provides protection for properties and assets.

“Importantly, the plan offers up to 500 per cent coverage for accidental death, so your loved ones’ futures are secured for the long term when unfortunate circumstances occur.

“A legacy is a gift of security and comfort to ensure the wellbeing of loved ones. The last thing people want is for their family members to inherit mortgages or debts when the unexpected occurs,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAMB Chief Marketing and Partnerships Distribution Officer Eric Wong said PRUWealth Enrich helps customers plan a legacy for their loved ones and generations to come according to their wishes.

He said customers can enjoy Loyalty Bonus and Loyalty Booster as they build their wealth and legacy.

“In addition, they can unlock higher rewards of up to a total of 30 per cent of the basic sum assured when they opt for higher coverage and a longer policy term,” he said.

According to Eric, as building a legacy takes planning, PRUWealth Enrich gives customers the freedom to pay at a pace that suits their needs.

“They have the option to choose between making payments over a period of 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, or even paying in full for the policy term. This is how you leave a legacy of love that continues to help your family long after you are gone. Life is unpredictable, but with smart planning, you can ensure your family lives in confidence in an uncertain future,” he said.

