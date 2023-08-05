FELDA RESIDENTS GENERATE ADDITIONAL INCOME FROM RECYCLED MATERIALS

The residents of Felda Bukit Aping Timur have taken the initiative to make useful products from waste materials such as rice husks and organic kitchen waste to generate additional income.

A member of the Felda Economic and Entrepreneurship Bureau Committee, Saharuddin Azad Din said the residents are working on making mud balls with effective microorganisms (EM) from a combination of clay, charcoal and rice husks, among other things.

He said they are also making compost from organic kitchen waste collected in collaboration with residents around the Felda area.

“These EM mud balls, and compost fertiliser are made together on weekends or in our free time. Besides the extra money we earn, the sales proceeds are also used in the community for various activities of the residents," he said.

Saharuddin told reporters after briefing the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is leading the Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ) 2023 tour which began today.

Saharuddin said that both products now have regular customers and that residents place a daily order of 60 to 100 EM mud balls and about 20 packs of compost.

"This Felda effort has also received a special award in the 2022 Aspirasi Kampung Sejahtera Kebangsaan competition for actively generating income through the production of the two products," he said.

Felda Bukit Aping Timur was the second location on Tunku Ismail's first day with the royal convoy after the Kulim Eco-Trail Retreat here in conjunction with the KMJ Tour, which will travel to 10 districts covering 879 kilometres from today to Tuesday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency