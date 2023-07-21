Experts to study jellyfish sting in Tacloban, nearby areas

The Eastern Visayas Health Research and Development Consortium (EVHRDC) will be studying the prevalence of box jellyfish sting injuries in this city and nearby towns to be used for future surveillance systems. Research proponents said the presence of lethal box jellyfish poses a significant threat to emerging tourist destinations in Eastern Visayas with no identified national "hot spots" where frequent and severe injuries and fatalities occur. Leonido Olobia, EVHRDC research program coordinator of the Department of Health (DOH), said on Thursday that at least PHP500,000 would be set aside to finance the study next year in this city and neighboring towns of Babatngon in Leyte and Marabut in Samar. 'We have been receiving reports of jellyfish sting injuries, but these are all narrative and without supporting data. We hope that through this study, cases like this will be included in our surveillance system,' Olobia told the Philippine News Agency (PNA). With proper and accurate reporting, the DOH could extend interventions, he said. The project, tagged as one of the three priority health research studies for Eastern Visayas, will be conducted by instructors of the Leyte Normal University here. 'There is a lack of comprehensive data regarding the frequency and prevalence of box jellyfish stings in Eastern Visayas, creating a public health concern for these emerging tourist destinations. It is crucial to prioritize public safety measures to minimize, alleviate, and effectively manage the risks associated with box jellyfish envenomation,' the project proponents said. The study will analyze key epidemiological data related to box jellyfish sting injuries. The researchers believe that by examining the demographic characteristics of affected individuals and determining incidence and prevalence rates, they can gain a better understanding of the extent of the issue. Additionally, the study seeks to document the treatment approaches employed by the local community for box jellyfish stings, providing valuable insights for future mitigation strategies. A previous study published by the Philippine Journal of Science disclosed that encounters between humans and jellyfish are also more likely on coasts where the monsoon winds blow onshore during the warmer months, bringing these animals closer to beach areas. They then stay longer in the shallows when the seas are calm. According to the Mayo Clinic website, the long tentacles trailing from the jellyfish can inject venom from thousands of microscopic barbed stingers. This study was suggested through consultations conducted by EVHRDC over the past years. Organized in 1983, EVHRDC has been encouraging and promoting health research activities in Eastern Visayas. The consortium is chaired by DOH and co-chaired by the Department of Science and Technology with members from five government agencies and academe.

