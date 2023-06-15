ETC Announces Retirement of Roger Colley from Board of Directors

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) today reported that on June 7, 2023, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company received notification from Mr. Roger Colley that Mr. Colley will retire from the ETC Board of Directors as of the date of the Company’s upcoming 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Colley has served as the Chairman of the Audit Committee since 2011 and is currently a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committees. Mr. Colley’s decision was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

“On behalf of the Board of directors, the management team and our shareholders, we thank Roger for his dedication and service and wish him and his family all the best in the future,” said George K. Anderson, ETC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and Robert L. Laurent, ETC’s President and CEO.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

