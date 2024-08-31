Eliminate Outdated Policies, Circulars In Line With H.E.M.A.T Aspirations – KPPA

KOTA BHARU, The Public Service Department (JPA) will continue to strengthen public service reform and enhance its readiness for change by eliminating outdated policies and circulars to align with the H.E.M.A.T. aspirations.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz stated that the call to improve the quality of public service delivery is not new; rather, it is a key mechanism for achieving more efficient governance through essential values practised at all organisational levels.

‘I welcome Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for immediate public service reform to enhance competence across various aspects,’ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Bitara Intan Bicara Aspirasi H.E.M.A.T: Menjunjung Aspirasi Memacu Prestasi bersama KPPA programme and the launch of the book titled H.E.M.A.T: Menjunjung Aspirasi, Memacu Prestasi, here today.

H.E.M.A.T is an acronym made up of five core values, namely Hijrah Tatakelola, Empati Rakyat, Minda Pekin, Apresiasi I

novasi and Telus Tadbiran. It requires civil servants to bravely adapt to evolving needs, conduct their duties meticulously, demonstrate efficiency in execution, and practice efficient communication.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency