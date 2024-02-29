DPWH-13 recognized for P1.1-B withholding tax remittances in ’23

BUTUAN: The Bureau of Internal Revenue Office in the Caraga Region (BIR Revenue Region 17) has recognized the region's Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-13) for its high remittances in withholding taxes in 2023. Last year, the DPWH-13 was able to remit around PHP1.1 billion in withholding taxes. In a statement on Thursday, BIR RR 17 Regional Director Eric Furia emphasized the importance of remittances of withholding taxes from the different line agencies of the government, particularly its contributions to fund vital government programs and services. 'The most important thing is the support from various government offices, private groups, and business groups. Even if it's just one peso, if everyone contributes, it can become billions,' Furia said. On Wednesday, Richard Chua, a DPWH-13 senior accountant, accepted the award on behalf of DPWH-13 Regional Director Pol Delos Santos, from the BIR RR 17. Aside from the DPWH-13, the BIR RR 17 also recognized the high remittances of the DPWH in Butuan City, the DPWH in Agusan del Norte, the Department of Health, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region. 'The remittances of these agencies have contributed to the outstanding collection performance of the BIR with an overall accomplishment of 145.77 percent for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023," Furia said. Source: Philippines News Agency