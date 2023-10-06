DOTr, Laguna LGUs address obstacles to infra projects

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and several local government units (LGUs) in this province have created a Resettlement Action Plan Implementation and Management Committee (RIMC) to address the obstacles to the completion of railway and road projects, especially those emanating from property disputes.

DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the signing of a memorandum of agreement on Friday creates a body that oversees the policy and operations related to the Resettlement Action Plan, which encompasses critical aspects such as land acquisition, resettlement, and livelihood.

'This significance is underscored by Presidential Directive No. PBBM-2023-536, in which the President has mandated the Department of Transportation to collaborate with various government agencies to address right-of-way (ROW) issues,' he said.

Chavez noted that the establishment of the RIMC makes the LGUs partners of the DOTr in empowering the government to take ownership of the project and actively participate in ensuring that ROW operations are conducted smoothly, efficiently, and with compassion for affected communities.

He shared that the rationale of the committee's formation is the acquisition of the necessary right of way, which is the fundamental requirement for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

Chavez said the efficient implementation of the NSCR shall provide Laguna residents and the riding public with one of the finest transportation services in the country, enhancing quality of life.

'Without a well-structured approach to this crucial aspect, construction activities cannot commence, leading to project delays and potential bottlenecks in the overall construction timeline,' Chavez stressed.

It is expected that the collaborative efforts facilitated by RIMC will expedite the entire process to the benefit of the project's stakeholders and the people.

Chavez thanked Mayors Roseller Rizal of Calamba, Art Mercado of San Pedro, and Arlene Arcillas of Santa Rosa for their support in the DOTr's bid to connect communities.

Chavez, along with Mercado, also led the groundbreaking ceremony for the San Pedro Resettlement Site that will provide a long-awaited solution to the problem of informal settlers occupying a Philippine National Railways (PNR) property in the city.

'Together, we are building homes and transforming lives, ensuring better opportunities and stability for 510 informal settler families (ISFs),' he said.

Chavez addressed a team of about 100 construction workers at the Santa Rosa project site of NSCR, and exhorted them to prioritize safety and secure their working environment.

The 147-kilometer NSCR project, co-financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank, will connect Clark, Pampanga in the north and Calamba, Laguna in the south by linking Metro Manila to its neighboring provinces.

The usual travel time of four to four and a half hours can be reduced to just two hours and serve 600,000 passengers daily on full operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency