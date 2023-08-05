DON’T SIMPLY ACCUSE A MUSLIM OF INFIDELITY – MOHD NA’IM

All quarters are advised not to simply accuse a Muslim of being an infidel or ‘kafir’ as such accusations are very serious and unwarranted, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said such an attitude was against the principles of the Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah.

“This act (of accusing a Muslim of being an infidel) is very dangerous because it is against the religious principles and will cause unrest in the community,” he said in a statement today.

He said that any matter in religious affairs, especially related to faith and syariah, should be referred to the state’s Islamic religious authorities as well as to scholars who are certified as experts in the field.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency