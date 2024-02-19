DOJ partners with private firms on healthcare access for women PDLs

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday forged a partnership with private firms to upgrade the health and wellness of female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DOJ and the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) partnered with Huawei Technologies Philippines Inc. and mWell - Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation for advance healthcare access of PDLs at the CIW prison facility in Mandaluyong City. Justice Undersecretaries Margarita Gutierrez and Deo Marco led the ceremonial turnover of equipment from Huawei and mWell to the CIW to be used for the launch of a digital healthcare platform. Health services to be offered include teleconsultation, interpretation of lab results, medical prescriptions, 24/7 access to a health professional and many more. Remulla, meanwhile, thanked the two firms for the "noble cause" of making their services available to female PDLs. 'It is the right of every human being to have access to reliable, free and spee dy healthcare, it is the most basic aspect of humanity which should be accorded not only to those who are free but to those who are not, as well,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency