DOE exec underscores vital role of LGUs in renewable energy dev’t

BACOLOD CITY: An official of the Department of Energy (DOE) underscored the significant role of local government units (LGUs) in harnessing renewable energy (RE) resources as Negros Occidental kicked off the first Provincial Renewable Energy Week on Monday. 'To our local government, you play a vital role in advancing RE in the Philippines,' Director Marissa Cerezo of the DOE Renewable Energy Management Bureau said in her keynote message during the opening program of the five-day event held at the Ayala Malls Capitol Center here. Cerezo lauded the efforts of the Negros Occidental provincial government 'to transition to clean energy.' 'We recognize that the province of Negros Occidental is among the first to champion RE. The SecuRE Negros program, which aims to develop a roadmap for RE development in the province, is a major and remarkable undertaking,' she said. Cerezo noted that as the country confronts the challenges posed by climate change and energy security, 'we also embrace the boundless opportunitie s presented by renewable energy' such as biomass, geothermal, solar, hydro, ocean, and wind. 'We must take advantage of how our country is solidly positioned to harness these resources that surround us,' she added. In his message, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the provincial government recognizes the urgent need to address climate change, ensure energy security, and promote sustainable development. 'It is necessary to create awareness, educate our community, and celebrate renewable energy technologies so our people will be encouraged to adopt these in their homes, businesses, and communities. We will have the LGU Day, for LGUs to get together with key national government agencies and discuss renewable energy ways forward in their own respective cities and municipalities,' he added. On Tuesday, the LGU Day will have resource speakers from the DOE, who will discuss the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050, the Harmonized RE Permitting Process through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop and LGU Energy Code, Mai nstreaming Energy Efficiency and Conservation Program in the LGUs, and Accreditation and Certification of Local Energy Efficiency and Conservation Officers and Energy Efficiency and Conservation Practitioners. There will also be discussions on sweet spots between biodiversity and renewable energy, forums on solar power systems and responsible energy, and a week-long expo on renewable technologies and companies that offer them. Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, president of the Association of Chief Executives in Negros Occidental, who attended the opening rites together with the other city and municipal mayors in the province, said that renewable energy 'should be the norm in Negros Occidental.' 'On principle, it is cheaper, more reliable, and better in terms of our environmental conservation efforts. Local governments play a huge role to enable investments, and to raise awareness and educate the people,' he added. The Provincial Renewable Energy Week is part of the SecuRE Negros campaign, the pr ovince-led commitment to energy security through the support for distributed energy systems or distributed energy resource models and the use of renewable energy sources. Source: Philippines News Agency