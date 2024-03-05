DILG hopeful of immediate end to Makati-Taguig row

MANILA: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said it hopes for an immediate settlement of proprietary issues between the cities of Makati and Taguig. The two cities continue to lock horns over the ownership of the Makati Park and Garden in Barangay West Rembo. In a press briefing, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said he hopes to engage in discussions with Mayors Lani Cayetano of Taguig and Abby Binay of Makati. 'Actually, ito ay nasa korte and they talk to discuss things on territorial jurisdiction. Ito ngayon ay property ownership na. So, ewan ko meron na ata nakalatag ngayon sa korte sa Taguig kung papaano ito (It's now in court and discuss things on territorial jurisdiction. It's now an issue of property ownership. So, I don't know if there is something that has been filed before the court in Taguig right now),' Abalos said. For the meantime, Abalos said it is crucial to maintain peace and order and ensure that public services remain unhampered. Abalos has ordered t he National Capital Region Police Office and Southern Police District to ensure no violence will arise. On Sunday, the Taguig City government ordered the closure of the park for allegedly operating without the necessary permit. Four Makati City Hall employees who were trapped when the park was closed down have filed charges of illegal detention and grave coercion against several Taguig officials on Tuesday. The Makati City government said it "will take all necessary steps to protect and preserve' the property that is legally titled to them. The Supreme Court previously ruled that EMBO (enlisted men's barrio) villages are now under Taguig's jurisdiction. Source: Philippines News Agency