Dennis Uy is PBBM envoy to Korea for digital transformation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Converge ICT Solutions Inc. chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy as his special envoy to Korea for digital transformation. Uy's appointment was announced Friday by the Presidential Communications Office on its official Facebook page. Uy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Holy Angel University in Pampanga. He launched his first business while still in university and has built a number of successful businesses in the telecommunications and related sectors. He also served on the boards of several companies in the technology, media, power and real estate sectors, and is a founding member and leader of the Asia Pacific FTTH (Fiber to the Home) Council. Marcos likewise designated Erlinda Uy as ad interim member of the Judicial and Bar Council, representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Uy retired as associate justice of the Court of Tax Appeals on May 28. Other appointees are Al Perreras as deputy director general of the Bureau of Corrections; Francisco Gabriel Remulla as member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in Cavite; and Janice Castellano as Director II of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Source: Philippines News Agency