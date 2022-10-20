DAR grants P450-K drying facility to NoCot farmers

Support services package worth PHP450,000 is expected to help boost farmers’ productivity and profitability after the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) turned over a drying facility with capacity-building interventions to a group in Alamada, North Cotabato.

On Wednesday, Charish Paña, North Cotabato provincial agrarian reform program officer, said eight collapsible driers were turned over to the Upper Pacao Farmers Association (UPFA) of Barangay Pacao, Alamada.

The assistance is under DAR’s Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program (CRFPSP)-Sustainable Livelihood Support initiative.

“Farmers can now dry their produce such as corn, rice, copra, and other commodities with the availability of these collapsible driers. This project will also make farmers and their organization resilient in responding to the challenges brought about by climate change,” Paña said in a statement.

During the ceremony, Deputy Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer for Program Beneficiaries Development Division Felerma Gimenez said the CRFPSP is one of the many DAR programs provided to agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations to make their lives better.

“We are happy to see that what we provided is useful and is now being used by the farmers,” Gimenez told organization members.

“The turnover ceremony symbolizes that we are giving you the responsibility to manage the project. We hope that you will implement the policies well to make the project sustainable,” she added.

Gimenez said the project also aims to help farmers to become more resilient in adapting to climate change.

“With these collapsible driers, you can survive the erratic weather conditions, generate more income, and improve your living,” she said.

Pacao village chief Joey Obenza said the limited number of solar driers in their area has been a struggle for the farmers, especially during harvest season.

“Due to limited solar driers in our barangay, farmers have no choice but to sell their produce directly to traders, usually at a low price,” he said, adding that farmers cannot dictate the prices since the products are not yet dried.

Dan, in posted story: “DAR grants P450-K drying facility to NoCot farmers”

12th para:

“With the collapsible driers, however, Obenza said there is no reason that farmers cannot sell their dried produce before selling them to the market at competitive prices.”

“With the collapsible driers, however, Obenza said there is no reason that farmers cannot dry their products before selling them to the market at competitive prices.”

Cheryl Rose Belbar, the UPFA president, said the collapsible dryer will provide “great relief to farmers because everyone can now have access to an instant solar dryer anytime they need it. The facility will also serve as an income-generating project for our association

Source: Philippines News Agency