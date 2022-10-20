‘Nat’l hijab day’ to raise awareness on Muslim culture: solon

Deputy Minority Leader Mujiv Hataman on Wednesday welcomed the House Committee on Muslim Affairs’ approval of a measure that seeks to declare February 1 of every year as “National Hijab Day”.

In a statement, the Basilan lawmaker said this would raise awareness on Muslim traditions and fight religious discrimination.

“Isa itong malaking hakbang sa ating pagpupunyagi at pagsisikap laban sa diskriminasyon base sa relihiyon. Umaasa tayo na ngayong Kongreso ay maging ganap na batas na ito (This is one big step forward in our effort to fight discrimination based on religion. We hope that in the present Congress, this will finally become a law),” Hataman said.

Hataman authored House Bill 3725 which has been consolidated with House Bill 1363 filed by Rep. Bai Dimple Mastura.

The resulting measure comprises the report of the committee that has been approved by a majority of its members.

The measure has been filed and re-filed since the 16th Congress by then Anak Mindanao Rep. Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman.

It was approved by the lower chamber in the 17th and 18th Congress on third and final reading but did not get Senate approval.

“It is time to pass this measure into law. Ito ay para imulat ang mga mamamayan sa kahalagahan ng pagsusuot ng hijab para sa mga kababayan nating Moro (This is to educate the people on the importance of wearing hijab for our Moro brethren),” said Hataman, a former governor of the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Hataman believes that it is high time to correct misconceptions about the practice of wearing hijab.

“We need to have deeper perception or knowledge that this is a matter of honor and dignity among Muslims. Dahil sa paglaganap ng maling paniniwala ukol dito, madami ang hindi tinatanggap sa mga paaralan, ang hindi natatanggap sa trabaho, ang hindi pinagbebentahan sa mga tindahan, at ang hindi pinaparahan ng mga pampublikong sasakyan (Because of the spread of wrong beliefs about this, many who practice it are not accepted in schools. Some are even refused jobs or are not getting served in stores while others cannot hail public transport),” he added.

Hataman thanked the members of the Committee on Muslim Affairs, particularly its chair Rep. Khalid Dimaporo, for expediting the approval of the measure

Source: Philippines News Agency