PAF airlifts relief aid to typhoon-hit Ilocos Norte town

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) airlifted on Wednesday tons of relief aid to the victims of Typhoon Neneng in Adams, Ilocos Norte.

Marcell Tabije, provincial disaster risk reduction management officer, confirmed this as two PAF helicopters transported the relief packs containing 5,000 food packs, gasoline, and generator sets.

A cargo truck of the Ilocos Norte government prepared the relief packs and attempted to airlift them on Tuesday but bad weather prevented them to land in the area.

As soon as the sky cleared on Wednesday, troops of the Special Action Force immediately delivered at least 76 sacks of relief goods in Adams. The second delivery also failed due to bad weather.

“As of the moment, the road leading to Adams is still not passable though we have sent heavy equipment to help in the ongoing road-clearing operations,” Tajibe said in an interview.

The municipality of Adams has also mobilized residents to help in the road clearing to enable even just motorbikes to pass through Pancian Highway.

Intermittent rains, however, are delaying the clearing of roads as another tropical depression is threatening Northern Luzon.

Adams town sustained massive damage with 35 reported landslides along the Pancian-Adams road while the Masi Bridge approach was carried away by raging floodwaters due to Typhoon Neneng

Source: Philippines News Agency