Cop, drug dealer killed in Sulu anti-drug op shootout

A police officer and a suspected big-time drug dealer were killed during a buy-bust that went haywire in Indanan town, Sulu province on Tuesday, police said. Maj. Edwin Sapa, Indanan police chief, said the anti-drug operation was conducted at 8:15 a.m. in Barangay Kajatian. 'We were approaching the village when the suspects resisted arrest, triggering a brief firefight,' Sapa said in a report Wednesday. Sapa said Police Staff Sgt. Julmakar Paddam Alih, 37, was critically injured and rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival. Drug personality Jundol Abdurahman, 45, the target of the operation, was killed on the spot. Sapa said police arrested Jibal Hassan Sabtal, 30; Itil Maldisa, 18; Mansul Alih, 48; and Binang Alano, 33, all of Barangay Kajatian, in the same operation. Police recovered shabu with an estimated street value of PHP240,000 from the suspects; PHP110,000 cash; drug paraphernalia; and a cal.45 pistol from Abdurahman. Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, acknowledged the Indanan municipal police station for the successful operation. He also lauded the slain Sgt. Alih for offering his life in the performance of his duties as a law enforcer.

