Congress eager to strengthen ties with other parliaments

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Thursday expressed interest in establishing stronger parliamentary cooperation with other countries. In his keynote message during the Briefing on Immunities and Privileges organized by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at Diamond Hotel in Manila, Romualdez told foreign diplomats that Congress is open to collaborate with other parliaments on matters of mutual interest through Parliamentary Friendship Association and similar initiatives. 'I hope those of you whose countries do not yet have such initiatives will consider making a recommendation to your legislators,' Romualdez said, adding that his office and the DFA 'will be more than happy to work with you in this area.' Romualdez also thanked the diplomatic corps for their assistance to House members in rebuilding 'strong parliamentary relations with our counterparts in your home countries.' 'Through your efforts, inter-parliamentary ties that have become dormant are once again re-kindled and the bonds of friendship are forged even stronger. For this, we thank you,' he said. He said the House would again rely on their support when the country hosts this year's Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in November and the First Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Parliamentary Forum next year. Romualdez said the conduct of the briefing is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s foreign relations mantra: 'The Philippines is a friend to all and enemy to none.' He said the immunities and privileges the government grants diplomats assigned to the country are clear expressions of friendship the Philippines extends to other nations. 'They provide you with the necessary access and facilitation that you need to carry out your duties as envoys. More importantly, these also express, in a way, our appreciation of your countries' grant of the same privileges and immunities to our own diplomats who are stationed abroad, pursuant to the principle of reciprocity in international relations,' he added. Romualdez underscored the need for immunities and privileges to be periodically reviewed and updated to ensure that they are reflective of the current environment, and continue to serve the best interests of all parties involved. 'The world does not stand still. Bilateral relations evolve as they must,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency