Comelec orders conduct of more satellite registrations

SAN FERNANDO: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will expand satellite registration to accommodate more voters in the 2025 midterm polls. In an interview here Monday, Comelec chair George Garcia said all voters are important, regardless of location. 'Kung napapansin nyo, hindi lang IPs (Indigenous Peoples). Sa ibat ibang parte ng bansa, may satellite registration. Dinadala registration sa mga lugar na dati hindi dinadala ang registration. Kahit sa Metro Manila meron (If you noticed, it's not only for IPs. There are satellite registrations all over the country. We bring satellite registration to areas where we didn't bring registration in the past. We have it even in Metro Manila),' Garcia told members of the Tigwahanon tribe in Sitio Kalinawan, Kibongcog. 'Dapat 'yung pagpaparehistro dinadala sa pinakasulok ng ating bansa. Hindi na para maghintay ng mga gaya nyo na pumunta sa kapatagan para magparehistro (Registration should be brought to the remotest area of the country. You shouldn't have to go to the town proper to register)' he added. Garcia said the Comelec may also bring the battery-operated automated counting machine in the next polls, should there be enough number of voters. A total of 71 IPs were able to submit their applications for registration as new voters and for transfer of registration. Among them was first-time voter Mary Grace Ibalao, 19. 'Nagparehistro ako para makaboto sa susunod na eleksyon. Excited din ako (I registered to vote in the next elections. I'm also excited),' she said. Another first-timer, 74-year-old Datu Deimas Sumu-nao, would like to support the candidates who know the needs of IPs like him. 'Nagparehistro ako para masuportahan ko ang mga taong nakaka-intindi sa aming mga pangangailangan (I registered to support the candidates who know and understand our needs),' he said in their dialect. The nationwide registration will run until Sept. 30. Source: Philippines News Agency