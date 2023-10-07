Comelec files 5 vote-buying DQ cases, reminds LGUs of prohibitions

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday began filing petitions against Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates allegedly involved in vote buying. In an interview, Comelec Deputy Executive for Operations Rafael Olaño said out of 40 complaints under review, the poll body found grounds in five disqualification petitions. Olaño said the Committee on Vote Buying received complaints from the public on various platforms, including Facebook and messages with screenshots or photos. "Lahat po ito ay mga complaints galing sa mga botante. Vinerify po namin ito at inevaluate kung talagang posible na ma-file-an sila (All of these complaints came from voters. We verified and evaluated them for possible filing [of disqualification cases])," he said. Olaño said one of the five candidates subject to the disqualification case involved a BSK bet showing up at a local government unit (LGU) aid distribution, which he said could already be considered vote buying. 'Mayroon po kasing namimigay ng relief 'yung local government officials, mga mayor, pero kung nandun din siya at siya ay pinayagan na magsalita (There were local government officials, mayors distributing relief but the [BSKE] candidate was present and was allowed to speak)," he said. Another BSK candidate was reported to have conducted financial aid distribution, out of his pocket after the official filing of candidacy. The poll body earlier warned candidates of its stringent measures under the presumption of vote buying and selling, including the distribution of ballers, t-shirts, caps, and anything that has value. In a separate briefing, Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. reminded LGU officials to be mindful of such prohibitions. "Kapag gawin nila yung mga tulong na iyan, huwag po sana nilang isama 'yung mga kandidato ng barangay and SK elections. Kasi 'yung mga kandidato, makakasuhan po namin ng disqualification (If they conduct assistance [programs], they should not let BSKE candidates join them, lest they be disqualified),' he said. Maceda added that the Comelec would look into possible reinforcement strategies if similar instances persist as the campaign period nears. 'Pag-aaralan ho namin kung paano sila pagsasabihan o gagawan ng kaukulang aksyon (We will study how to reprimand them or take appropriate actions)," he added. In the end, Maceda maintained that the poll body is "dead serious" on its disqualification warning to ensure not only the credibility and honesty of the BSK polls but also to elevate the quality of campaign standards in the country, as well as the value of the character of all BSK candidates. As of Friday, the Committee on Kontra Bigay has filed five disqualification cases for vote buying, while the Task Force Anti-Epal has filed an additional 10 disqualification petitions against candidates allegedly involved in premature campaigning. Overall, there are 82 petitions for premature campaigning, 5,169 show cause orders, and 1,132 responses from BSK bets.

Source: Philippines News Agency