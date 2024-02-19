Comelec calls on youth to register, participate in voting process

LEGAZPI CITY: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is appealing to the youth to register and participate in the country's democratic process of voting. In his message during the opening of the Special Satellite and Register Anywhere Project (SSARAP) at the Bicol University (BU) here, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said they are encouraging everyone, particularly the younger generation, to take advantage of the list-up and demonstrate their concern for governance and the future of the nation. "Paano ka makaka boto kung hindi ka rehistrado? Tatandaan niyo iisa lang ang prinsipyo dito sa atin bansa, sa ating demokrasiya, isang tao, isang boto. Kinakailangan mag pa-rehistro tayong lahat, inganyohin ng bawat isa ang mga kamag-anak, kakilala, kaibigan na mag parehistro. Yan ang pagiging maayos na mamayan ng ating bansa. Yan ay nagpapakita na pinapahalagahan niyo ang demokrasiya na meron ang ating bansa (How can you vote if you are not registered? Remember there is only one principle here in our country, in o ur democracy, one person, one vote. We all need to register and invite relatives, acquaintances and friends to register. That is being a good citizen of our country. That shows that you value the democracy that our country has)," Garcia said. He said voter registration is a key component in exercising the right of suffrage, adding that the election is everyone's concern. "The business of election is not only the business of Comelec, it is the business of everyone. Hindi po magiging successful ang ating demokrasya kung hindi pagtutulongan ng lahat. Kayo po ang kadahilanan kung bakit buhay, malusog, ang demokrasya ng ating bansa (Our democracy will not be successful if everyone does not help. You are the reason why our country's democracy is alive and healthy)," he said. Comelec-5 Regional Director Juana Valeza said the SSARAP will be conducted Feb. 19-20 at the BU East campus gymnasium. "The Comelec offices of the 15 towns and three cities of the province of Albay are in the BU to cater to more than 30,000 students. They will cater to new voter registration, reactivation, transfer within or from other areas, correction of entries, reinstatement and transfer of registration from overseas to local," Valeza said. OFW list-up Garcia also said they expect at least 3 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to register as Comelec will start the internet voting in preparation for the 2025 national and local elections. "Ngayon po na diretsahan at malawakan natin sinasabi na internet voting, sana umabot ng tatlong milyon para po masabi nating successful ang kampanya natin (Now we are directly and widely saying that internet voting will be conducted, at least we are expecting 3 million OFW to register so that we can say that our campaign is successful)," he said. Garcia added that with all the initiatives being conducted by the commission, he is optimistic that voter turnout for the 2025 elections will be higher Source: Philippines News Agency