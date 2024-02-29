Cebu Pacific wins Routes Asia’s airline category

MANILA: Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) bested four other international carrier finalists in this year's Routes Asia airline category. The Routes Asia Awards honors the excellence in airport and destination marketing, and its airline category highlights collaborative efforts in successful routes. "We are honored to receive this award. This reflects CEB's unwavering commitment to providing our passengers with exceptional service, expanding our network connectivity, and making air travel more accessible and affordable," CEB president Alexander Lao said in a statement Thursday. The Gokongwei-led airline said they were recognized for their collaborative efforts with airports, local and international destination partners, and their initiatives to incorporate sustainable practices in operations. Among these efforts are the resumption of CEB's Clark hub and the launch of 15 destinations in 2023. The carrier also adopted electric vehicles for ground operations and has incorporated sustainable avia tion fuel (SAF) in some of its flights. It will also incorporate SAF into its commercial network by 2030. Other finalists in the airline category were Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, and Air India. Winners were revealed in Malaysia on Wednesday. Source: Philippines News Agency