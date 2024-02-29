CDO mayor orders arrest of gunmen in 2 daytime shooting incidents

CAGAYAN: Mayor Rolando Uy on Thursday ordered the immediate arrest of perpetrators behind two shooting incidents in the city that took place in broad daylight. Uy called on Col. Salvador Radam, chief of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO), to identify and arrest two gunmen who separately killed a trader in Barangay Bulua and injured a couple in Barangay Iponan on Wednesday. "Let us make sure that our police force will diligently run after these culprits in this shooting incident," he said in a statement. COCPO investigators identified the fallen victim as Leonard Lake, 38, who was gunned down after a heated argument in Barangay Bulua. Maj. Jerson Estanilla, chief of COCPO Station 5, said they have identified the gunman who argued with the victim over a business agreement. In Barangay Iponan, the victims were a couple, identified as Arnel Intes and Shenne Baclayo, both 28 years old, who were shot when they refused to surrender the motorcycle they were riding. Work with environmental group Mean while, BenCyrus Ellorin, a consultant of the City Mayor's Office (CMO), said the city government welcomes working with an environmental group, expressing concern over the alleged sale of cosmetics flagged by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ellorin said the city government 'would certainly be happy to work with the Ecowaste Coalition in this campaign.' 'The best approach is for Ecowaste and the local government to partner in going after these products,' he said. In a statement, EcoWaste said it has already communicated with Uy to remove cosmetic products banned by the FDA for having high mercury content. Source: Philippines News Agency