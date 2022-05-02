﻿CAR steps up surveillance after being declared malaria-free

The Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) on Monday said malaria regulation hubs have been established to improve the region’s surveillance against the disease.

The entire CAR was earlier declared malaria-free, with the addition of Apayao which achieved the status last year or a full year after Ifugao and Kalinga provinces were declared malaria-free as well.

“Dapat at least five consecutive years na walang single case na ma-record bago ma-declare na malaria-free ang isang lugar (An area should have no recorded malaria cases for five consecutive years before it could be considered malaria-free),” said medical technologist Roy Fianching, the malaria-free program focal person of the DOH-Cordillera, in a media interview.

He said Mountain Province got the declaration in 2018, Abra in 2016 while Baguio and Benguet got their declaration in 1993.

In partnership with the local government units, Fianching said the DOH established the malaria regulation hubs to make the surveillance continuous in addressing malaria-related problems.

The hubs are also used for the stockpiling of documents, medicines, and vector control like insecticides.

The Center for Disease Control, on its website, said the natural history of malaria involves cyclical infection of humans and female Anopheles mosquitoes.

In humans, the parasites grow and multiply first in the liver cells and then in the red cells of the blood. In the blood, successive broods of parasites grow inside the red blood cells and destroy them, releasing daughter parasites (“merozoites”) that continue the cycle by invading other red blood cells.

The website also said infected mosquito carries the disease from one human to another acting as a “vector,” while infected humans transmit the parasite to the mosquito.

Fianching said, “we remain aggressive because there are still provinces in the country where there are cases like in Palawan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sultan Kudarat.”

Fianching said that the continued presence of malaria in other provinces makes it possible for insects to be revived with the help of humans acting as carriers.

“One case lang pwede ng ma-consider as outbreak kaya may tuloy-tuloy na surveillance and zero reporting of the provinces (one case recorded is already considered an outbreak that is why we have continuing surveillance and zero reporting of the province),” he said.

He said the country is targeting to be malaria-free by 2030. “Tingin ng experts natin, ma-attain natin ito (experts think we can achieve this),” he said.

Fianching said that medicines for malaria are not available in drugstores, but have been provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) to countries worldwide, thus the stockpiling of supplies

Source: Philippines News Agency