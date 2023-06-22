Capital Market Authority: The Kingdom has achieved advanced ranks in indicators related to the financial market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made exceptional progress in the 2023 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook rankings. From 2022 to 2023, the Kingdom advanced from 24th to 17th rank, marking a tremendous leap in its global standing.

According to the yearbook, six of the twelve capital market indices showed upward strides while maintaining their positions in two others. This achievement exemplifies the CMA’s continued efforts and steps to improve and expand the Kingdom’s capital markets by implementing relevant global best practices.

The Stock Market Index and M&A activity saw the most significant gains, indicating a positive rise in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector and boosting investor confidence in the national economy. Notably, the Kingdom’s growth in the Venture Capital ranking suggests a growing environment for venture capital availability, which provides a critical support system for emerging businesses. The CMA’s approval of the Regulatory Framework for Equity Crowdfunding demonstrates the organization’s solid commitment to cultivating an innovative and competitive capital market ecosystem.

The CMA’s efforts have also made results in corporate board oversight, with the Kingdom achieving first place among G20 nations. This demonstrates the CMA’s commitment to maintaining strong governance standards, which is critical for investor trust.

In addition, the Authority has made numerous contributions in its ongoing efforts to advance in the global competitiveness indicators for 2023, the most notable of which was holding a meeting with the National Competitiveness Center to discuss available cooperation opportunities to improve the Kingdom’s ranking. Furthermore, the prospect of participation in competitiveness lectures and workshops attended by specialists from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), with which the National Competitiveness Center partners, was considered.

Also, the National Competitiveness Center received an update on the private sector’s target demographic for the survey (listed companies, brokerage firms, auditors, Authority committee members), as well as an update on the data sources for the Authority’s indicators, as needed.

It’s important to note that CMA have implemented several significant changes recently, which had a positive impact on these advancements. Notably, the CMA’s approval of the Rules for Foreign Investment in Securities which is expected to have a positive impact on boosting liquidity in the Saudi market, deepening and raising its attractiveness, and enhancing its global status. The rules will also help transform knowledge and experiences among local capital institutions and investors, strengthening institutional investors’ involvement in the Saudi capital market. Meanwhile, the new Companies Law for Listed Joint Stock Companies and the approval of the Amended Prudential Rules aim to enhance the stability of the capital market institutions to further boost the confidence of the capital market participants and create an attractive investment environment to support national economic growth.

CMA aims to increase the Saudi capital market’s attractiveness, raise its efficiency, and boost its competitiveness regionally and internationally through developing the market to achieve its strategic plan, which aims to place the Saudi market on top of the Middle East’s markets and rank it as one of the most important capital markets in the globe.

