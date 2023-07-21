BuCor announces P205-B multiyear plan to upgrade prisons

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday announced a PHP205 billion plan to modernize the country's penal facilities and fast-track plans to decongest the country's over-populated prisons. In a statement, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the implementation of the development and modernization program will be until 2028 and it includes the construction and rehabilitation of the current operating prison and penal farms -- the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro; San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City; Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte; and the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Panabo, Davao Province -- and transform these into modern facilities. Additional facilities are in the works like quarters for BuCor personnel and facilities for female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). Catapang said they will also implement the BuCor land utilization, control and management pursuant to Republic Act 10575 or the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013 where prison lands donated to local government units but were abandoned or not developed for more than five years from the time they were given, to revert back to the bureau for inclusion in its plans and regular programs to expand and utilize as penal agricultural, industrial, or commercial production farm. He also confirmed plans to jumpstart the conversion of a portion of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Reservation in Muntinlupa City as a source of funding for their development and modernization plan . On the other hand, BuCor's long term program includes the regionalization and heinous crime facilities, such as the construction of 16 regional facilities, one facility for male and one for female for every region; and facilities for heinous crime offenders at Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija for Luzon, Camp Macario B. Palta in Jamindan, Capiz for Visayas, and Camp Kibaritan, Kalimantan in Bukidnon for Mindanao. The plan is to reconfigure prison facilities to accommodate only 2,500 PDLs per facility. In the meantime, while awaiting for the needed funds for the medium and long term programs, Catapang said he is currently implementing short term solution to decongest the national penitentiary like transferring of PDLs from the NBP to less congested operating prison and penal farms outside of Metro Manila. At least 500 PDLs have already been transferred to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princess, Palawan while about 7,000 more will be transferred in batches this year to Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Panabo, Davao and Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental, Mindoro. Catapang added they will also implement operation 'Bilis Laya,' which expedites the processing of PDLs due for release as part of the goal spelled out by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to provide real justice in real time.

Source: Philippines News Agency