BTr fully awards Treasury bills

MANILA: The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Monday fully awarded bids for Treasury bills (T-bills). The 91-, 182-, and 364-day T-bills fetched average rates of 5.778 percent, 5.995 percent and 6.100 percent, respectively. Last week, the average auction yield of the 91-, 182-, and 364-day T-bills was at 5.710 percent, 5.971 percent and 6.085 percent. "Treasury bill average auction yields were mostly slightly higher for the 11th straight auction, a day before the latest local inflation data that is expected to slightly pick up due to easing high base effects as well as higher rice prices locally and globally due to risk of El Niño drought up to 2Q (second quarter) 2024," Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation chief economist Michael Ricafort said in a comment. The auction attracted PHP36.9 billion in total tenders. With its decision, the BTr raised the full program of PHP15 billion for the auction. Source: Philippines News Agency