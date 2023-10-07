BREAST CANCER PATIENT GOES ON SOLO SCOOTER TOUR TO RAISE FUNDS

In June 2021, Sarlinawati Abdul Mues was diagnosed with fourth-stage breast cancer but far from being disheartened the 47-year-old cancer fighter is currently on a solo scooter tour across Peninsular Malaysia.

Riding her WMoto ES250i scooter Sarlinawati took off on the 24-day tour, to raise funds for the breast prosthesis and mastectomy project, organised by Cancer Survivors Malaysia (CSM).

Her 3,000km journey started from the National Cancer Institute (IKN) in Putrajaya on Oct 2 and will end in Ipoh, Perak.

"This project is aimed at helping to lessen the burden of about 100 breast cancer patients who are unable to purchase silicone breast prosthesis, which is estimated to cost RM2,000," she said when met by Bernama during the Kembara Solo Cancer Fighter flag-off at IKN.

Sarlinawati said during the tour she will visit cancer patients who are receiving treatment at health facilities and their homes, in addition to delivering motivational talks.

The single mother of a 27-year-old daughter said she will visit patients in Rompin and Pekan, Pahang; Kemaman, Terengganu; Wakaf Bharu, Kelantan; as well as health facilities such as the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation; Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor; KMC Medical Centre, Perak; and Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor.

Sharing the idea behind the tour, Sarlinawati, who found her passion in riding motorcycles when she was 18, said she wanted to show support to cancer patients, some of whom are battling cancer while others have given up because they think it is the end of life.

"I am still fighting this disease and need to receive treatment. I hope our message will go across...that we (cancer patients) need to be strong and support each other.

"Don't think we are alone in this fight against cancer, because this is the notion that 'kills' our spirits," she said, adding that there are still people who care about the welfare of cancer patients.

According to her, she relies on the contributions from individuals, non-governmental organisations and private companies to cover the costs of this solo tour. The maintenance of her scooter is also done by mechanics who are scooter-experts, she said.

On her health, she said she sought advice from medical experts at IKN who gave her the green light to undertake the tour.

Sarlinawati said she hoped that the tour would attract the attention of the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah because she wanted to voice the problems faced by breast cancer patients to the Queen.

“The Queen is my role model; she inspires and motivates me a lot especially when I struggled to have children. Alhamdulillah, I was blessed with a daughter after seven years of trying," she also said.

Meanwhile, Sarlinawati's daughter, Shahira Goh praised her mother's mission of helping other breast cancer patients to rise against the disease, saying that her mother was adamant and excited to do the tour.

"The way I support her is to always accompany my mother's journey with prayers so that she is always under the protection of Allah SWT. I hope the tour goes smoothly and is made easier so that she can achieve her desired objective," she added.

On Jan 29, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was reported to have said that the incidence rate of breast cancer in Malaysia is 34.1 cases per 100,000 of the female population.

