‘BIDA’ infomercial ad airing in Megaworld Lifestyle cinemas nationwide

As the government continues to intensify its anti-illegal drug campaign, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Friday that the 'Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan' (BIDA) advertisement will be played in 20 theaters and 6 LED walls in all Megaworld Lifestyle Malls nationwide.

Interior Secretary Benjamin 'Benhur' Abalos Jr. thanked Megaworld, the second lifestyle mall chain to screen the BIDA ad, for reaffirming its commitment to supporting the campaign and emphasized that solving the drug problem entails a lifestyle change based on supply and demand reduction.

"Marami na pong sumasama, at marami pa sa mga susunod na araw. Iikot po kami, hindi kami mapapagod (Many are already joining, and a lot more will join in the days to come. We will be going around and we won't get tired) because this is for our children. This is a war for our future," Abalos said in his speech during the screening of the BIDA advertisement on Friday at the Hotel Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila.

The DILG chief added that the war on drugs should not be fought by the police and the government alone, but by all sectors working together in the whole-of-nation approach against illegal drugs under the BIDA program.

"It is a good fight and we will win this fight," he said.

Abalos also commended Megaworld's efforts to maintain a drug-free workplace through random drug tests and gate ambassadors, or K-9 dogs that are well-trained to detect illegal substances and deadly weapons.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is the retail and commercial arm of property giant Megaworld Corporation, which is one of the over 30 top companies in the country that recently signed a partnership with the DILG under the 'BIDA Workplace Program' to promote drug-free workplaces.

In response, Megaworld Assistant Vice President for Lifestyle Malls Mark Sta. Ana thanked the DILG for partnering with the company for a very important cause, and committed to providing venues for BIDA events and hosting other BIDA activities.

Last August, the 30-second infomercial video, being shown on 348 screens in 74 SM Cinema branches across the country, was launched at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

It is aimed at raising moviegoers' awareness about the ill effects of illegal drugs and urging them to help the government fight it.

Earlier, DILG's BIDA Program bagged the international Government Media Awards for the National Social Welfare Initiative of the Year category in Singapore.

Abalos said the international recognition received by the Philippines for the BIDA program is a toast to the initial success and efforts of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration to address the illegal drug problem.

Source: Philippines News agency