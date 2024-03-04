Bicol police upgrades capability via adopting drone use

LEGAZPI CITY: The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) is adopting technological advancement to further enhance its capability in crime-fighting. In an interview, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said Monday they are embracing advanced technology through the use of drones to adapt to dynamic policing demands in the region. Calubaquib said at least 32 personnel from different units under the PRO5 completed a four-day basic tactical drone seminar on Monday. "This initiative will strengthen PRO5's security operations by providing advanced intelligence on terrain and other important factors prior to deploying police forces, enhancing preemptive measures against possible ambushes," she said. Calubaquib said at least 15 sets of drones that were purchased using PRO5 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon's allocated fund will be given to the participating units. "With this technological advancement, PRO5 is confident in elevating its services to the public and fulfilling its mandate of preservin g peace and security in the region," she added. An expert from the Manila Police District conducted the training, delving into the fundamentals of drone operation and engaging in practical exercises to enhance the lawmen's proficiency. Meanwhile, Calubaquib said PRO5 arrested 495 wanted persons from the six provinces of Bicol in February. "These apprehended suspects were implicated in grave offenses including murder, homicide, rape, robbery, and violations of other special laws," she said. Of the six provinces in the region, Calubaquib said Camarines Sur has the highest number of wanted persons arrested with 117; followed by Albay with 90; and Masbate 83. Source: Philippines News Agency