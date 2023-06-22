BI eyes sanctions, fines vs. airline over ‘security breach’

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said it is considering imposing legal sanctions and fines against an airline after a foreign national who was barred from entering the country had exited airport premises while under its custody. "This is a major security breach as the subject has been denied entry, yet was able to exit airport premises undetected," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement. Tansingco said a 31-year-old Congolese passenger was denied entry to the Philippines due to concerns about being a public charge. A public charge refers to a person who is likely to be dependent or primarily reliant on the government for support. The BI immediately turned over Tshapa Guimick Basaga to the airline on June 18 to send him back to Ethiopia via the next available flight. But instead of staying at the temporary holding airport day room while waiting for the next flight, he was able to go out to the taxi bay. The airline even reported that Basaga was missing. "By law, it is the airline's responsibility to secure him and ensure that he boards his flight back," Tansingco said. Meanwhile, Basaga was apprehended and finally sent back to Ethiopia on June 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency