BFP logs 88 fire incidents in Antique, urges public to be vigilant

BUENAVISTA: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) called on the public to be vigilant as 88 fire incidents transpired in Antique during the first two months of 2024, with damage amounting to PHP46.78 million. BFP-Antique Provincial Fire Safety Enforcement Section officer in charge, Senior Fire Officer 1 Jefferson Cordero, said in an interview on Tuesday that fire spreads faster because of the drought. 'We would like to remind the public to make sure that they don't just indiscriminately throw their cigarette butts and to make sure that they put out the open flame from rubbish fire,' he said. Of the 88 incidents, 17 were grass or forest fires, and the rest were industrial, residential, and other types of fires. Last year, they only recorded 25 fire incidents over the same period. The BFP has established the Community Fire Auxiliary Group (CFAG), especially in the remote barangays, serving as their first line of defense. 'The BFP-Antique had been conducting CFAG training participated (in) by barangay offici als and other community folks on basic rope technique, bucket relay, and emergency services that they were able to assist us,' he said. He said the CFAG helped the BFP suppress the forest fire that damaged about 20 hectares of agricultural and protected areas in Anini-y town on Feb. 12-13. BFP-Antique Provincial Information Officer Eula May Raymaro said they kept reminding communities to observe fire safety every day and not only during this Fire Prevention Month. 'We have to remember that it only takes a few seconds for fire to spread, so we have to make sure that we always observe fire safety,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency