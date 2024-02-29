Batangas holds 2nd kite-flying fest to drum up summer tourism

BATANGAS: The Batangas Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO), in partnership with a group of kite-flying enthusiasts, is holding a month-long kite-flying festival in March to attract more summer tourists, and to provide small Batangueño entrepreneurs an opportunity to promote their goods. Emboldened by the success of a test run in 2023, the PTCAO has expanded the 2nd Batangas Kite Flying Festival to cover multiple towns, with the various municipal governments hosting unique activities aimed at reviving this dying summer pastime for youths. In an interview on Thursday, Papagayong Batangueño president Eric Basit said this year's celebration will not only feature colorful and locally-made kites but also the natural wonders, as well as cottage industry products of each town hosting the activities. The group is helping the provincial government mount the festival. 'Not only just kite-flying, we will also showcase the beauty of the province and the food that they can try in every locality of ea ch leg. They can tour the area and try our food to explore what Batangas has to offer,' he said. With the theme 'Explore, Enjoy, Experience Batangas,' the festival shall showcase the culture and heritage of the province to local and foreign tourists. On Sunday, the month-long event will convene in Calaca City, to be followed by Leg 2 in San Juan, and Leg 3 in Tanauan City. Every location shall pose different challenges to kite flyers in the qualifying rounds because of the changing geographical conditions, according to him. The final leg will be held at the Montemaria International Pilgrimage and Conference Center, the site of the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world. Each leg shall be composed of various activities that include kite design workshops, kite display competitions or "pagandahan", and kite flying competitions, or "kitayan". Basit expects another successful staging of the festival following its inaugural event last year that garnered more than 120 entries from participants in the r egion. 'Last year, the participants were only Batangas residents… this year, we are expecting more participants since we have already invited kite enthusiasts from Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon. Cash prizes will also be much higher than last year,' said Basit. He encourages kite-makers to use alternative materials such as paper, clothes, and leaves. Likewise, he is urging the younger generation to take an active role in promoting the culture of kite-making and kite-flying. 'While we also need technology, let us not forget our hobbies like kite-making and kite-flying,' he said. For his part, Amado Hagos, supervising administrative officer and division head of PTCAO, is inviting tourists to visit the sites of the festival every Sunday in March. 'Let the Batangueño spirit soar high as we begin the Batangas Kite Festival this summer of 2024… May the bravery of every Batangueño soar as we continue to face the challenges and vitality of life and achieve our dreams,' Hagos said in Filipino. Source: Phili ppines News Agency