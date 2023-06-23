Baklava tastes great, but where does it originate from?

Turks and Greeks agree that baklava is great but disagree on who invented it first, a recent survey showed. The survey, conducted in Greece and Trkiye between June 14 and 16 with the participation of over 1,800 people, revealed that more than 95 percent of Turks claim baklava as their own. Meanwhile, over two-thirds of the Greeks polled argued that baklava is theirs and one-third acknowledged that it is a Turkish delicacy. The survey also showed that the preference of filling also differs between the neighboring countries. Nearly 57 percent of Greeks like it with walnuts, while more than 56 percent of Turks prefer baklava with pistachios. In 2013, baklava from Trkiye's Gaziantep province became the first Turkish product to be registered in the protected designations of origins and protected geographical indications list established by the European Commission to promote and protect the names of quality agricultural products.

Source: Philippines News Agency