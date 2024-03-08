At least 60% of Pag-IBIG members in Negros Oriental transact online

MANILA: More than 60 percent of Pag-IBIG Fund members in Negros Oriental now engage in virtual transactions, an official said Thursday. Members of the Pag-IBIG Fund in Negros Oriental were urged to sign up for its virtual services for seamless and faster transactions, such as the so-called 3-7-20 working days program. Felix A. Garan, Pag-IBIG Fund-Negros Oriental branch head, said in an interview that online transactions with their office have breached the 60 percent mark as many members have embraced transacting through its website and other digital platforms. 'The virtual version is to ensure that Pag-IBIG can cater to its members and clients at the earliest time possible as the agency supports the Bagong Pilipinas program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,' he said in mixed English and Cebuano. Certain transactions are now made and completed within three, seven, and 20 working days at the maximum, depending on the type of service availed of and the simplicity or complexity of a member's record of contr ibutions and other concerns, he said. There are cases wherein transactions were addressed or completed on the same day, he added. Garan admitted that Pag-IBIG still receives complaints or faces challenges, particularly in the updating or reconciliation of members' records. However, he said, with the aid of technology, Pag-IBIG hopes to address or eliminate these problems soon. The Pag-IBIG office in this capital city still has long queues of people transacting with the agency because many people have no access to the Internet. Garan expressed hope that this could be minimized soon or once the majority of its members are already enrolled in the Virtual Pag-IBIG website. Source: Philippines News Agency