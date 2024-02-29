Apple investing significantly to ‘break new ground’ in generative AI

ISTANBUL: - Apple is investing significantly in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and will "break new ground" in this area, CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday. "Later this year, I look forward to sharing with you the ways we will break new ground in generative AI, another technology we believe can redefine the future," he said during the company's annual shareholders meeting, which was held virtually. Apple sees "incredible breakthrough potential" for generative AI, Cook said, adding: "We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving and more." The company has canceled its electric car project a decade after its inception, according to reports Tuesday. The nearly 2,000 employees working on Project Titan may be reassigned to other departments, with some to work on generative AI, according to an internal memo. Cook said earlier this month that Apple is investing a "tremendous amount of time and effort in AI" during the company's earnings call for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Many investors and developers have been expecting Apple to introduce AI products to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. Source: Philippines News Agency