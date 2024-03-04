Antique eyes P119.86M hike in annual income from amended revenue code

BUENAVISTA: The Antique provincial government targets PHP119.86 million in additional income annually with the proposed amendment of its existing revenue code. 'We needed to revisit our revenue code for it still dates back 18 years ago,' said board member Victor Condez, author of the proposed 2023 Revenue Code of the province of Antique, which already hurdled its second reading during the regular session on Monday. The provincial board approved the proposed ordinance on its first reading in September 2023 and went through a series of public hearings and consultations. Among the salient provisions of the proposed ordinance are the increase in fees on provincial government services and the use of equipment. The fees are considered outdated because the prevailing code was approved in 2006. Condez said the PHP119.86 million income will come from the proposed rental of the Binirayan Hostel of PHP855,200; heavy equipment and material testing amounting to PHP3.3 million; old capitol building function room, floa ting cottage and 'Balay na Bato' for pictorial amounting to PHP530,400. Other sources include the rental of the Sports Development Complex, PHP2.27 million; environmental fee and other permit applications for quarry, PHP2.47 million; room, board, oxygen and other facilities at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital, PHP107.89 million; sale of fruit tree and vegetable seedlings, PHP1.33 million; and veterinarian health certificate, vaccination, and livestock and poultry projects at PHP1.22 million. Antique Provincial Planning and Development officer Bienvenido Nallos Jr., in a separate interview, said the additional income will go to the various programs, projects and activities of the province. 'The more collections we have, the more services there will be for the people,' he said. He said Governor Rhodora Cadiao prodded the local finance committee and the provincial board to revisit the revenue code so that the provincial government could enhance its services with the increase in collection. Sourc e: Philippines News Agency