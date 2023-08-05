ANGKASA ORGANISES COMPETITION IN BID TO PLANT ONE MILLION TREES

Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) is organising the national-level Greening Malaysia Competition involving school cooperatives until Oct 15 to meet the objective of planting one million trees.

Angkasa Corporate Communication Division general manager Halim Ibrahim said the competition, which started on June 15, is open to all school cooperatives nationwide who are members of Angkasa.

“The trees being planted should meet the definition of trees outlined by the Greening Malaysia agenda, which is all types of woody plants with roots, stems, branches and leaves.

“Angkasa is offering cash prizes worth RM52,800 along with certificates to the winners of the Highest Number of Tree Planted at the State Level (School Category), the Highest Number of Tree Planted at the National Level (School Category) and the Highest Number of Tree Planted at the National Level (Students Category),” he said in a statement.

Those interested in participating can download the ‘Penghijauan Malaysia’ application from Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery to register or do so via the website 100jutapokok.gov.my.

The competition was launched by Angkasa president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah, who is also ASEAN Co-operative Organisation (ACO) president and International Co-operative Alliance - Asia Pacific (ICA-AP) vice-president at Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Gombak, Selangor today.

In the statement, Abdul Fattah said the initiative would greatly benefit the environment and promote awareness and urgency in preserving its sustainability.

“I’m confident that members of school cooperatives can take on the task of planting at least one tree. By putting the ‘1 Cooperator 1 Tree Campaign’ into action, we will be able to achieve one million trees this year,” he said.

For more information regarding the terms and conditions of the competition and the e-form link, participants can visit the website www.sejutapokok.coop or www.angkasa.coop or Facebook: @SejutaPokok / @ANGKASACoop.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency