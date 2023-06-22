Alternative routes for ‘Araw ng Maynila’ road closures released

The city government of Manila has announced the closure of several roads and alternative routes for the celebration of "Araw ng Maynila" (Manila Day) on Saturday. In an advisory Thursday, the Manila local government unit said roads will be closed starting at 6 a.m. and advised motorists to take alternative routes to give way for the scheduled activity. Affected routes in road closure include the stretches of Moriones Street from Mel Lopez Boulevard to N. Zamora Street, J. Nolasco Street from Morga Street to Concha Street, and Sta. Maria Street from Morga Street to Concha Street. Motorists from Mel Lopez Boulevard intending to use Moriones Street must "turn left to Moriones St. to Dagupan St. to the point of destination." For vehicles from J. Nolasco St. and Sta. Maria supposedly using Moriones St., motorists are advised to turn left to Concha St. and turn right to N. Zamora to the destination point. "All vehicles coming from Morga St. intending to utilize J. Nolasco St. and Sta. Maria St. going to Moriones St. shall turn left to J. Luna St. to destination" it added. The R-10, followed by a right turn to Capulong to the destination point, must be also utilized by all vehicles coming from Mel Lopez Blvd. instead of using the Moriones St. Motorists from Juan Luna St. intending to use Moriones St. must opt to use Tavuman St. (Pritil) straight to the point of destination.

Source: Philippines News Agency