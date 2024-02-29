Ajido wins PH’s first gold in Asian age group swimming tourney

CAPAS: Jamesray Mishael Ajido ruled the boys' 12-14 100m butterfly event on Wednesday night to give the host Philippines its first gold medal in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships at the New Clark City Aquatics Center here. The 15-year-old clocked 55.98 to erase the meet record of 56.36 set by Chinese Wang Yu Xiang in 2019. Japan's Yusei Nishiono also had a record-breaking performance of 56.05 to pocket the silver medal while Chinese Taipei's Yung-Cheng Kan settled for the bronze medal in 56.79. "I was expecting to win a medal, but I'm not sure what color. I'm happy that I won the gold," Ajido said after pocketing his second medal in the tournament organized by the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. headed by Miko Vargas. Ajido, a Grade 8 student at the La Salle Greenhills, bagged the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle, with a time of 24.34 - a personal best and a national record - last Tuesday. Japan's Toya Hirata captured the gold medal in 23.21, a new meet record that broke the 24.03 time set by compatriot Yuga Takashima in 2019. 'This is special for me. I am proud to win a medal for the Philippines. I dedicate my victory to the Lord and my family,' he said after claiming his first medal. Ajido had a fruitful campaign in local and international tournaments last year, grabbing two silvers at the SEA Age Group Championships in Indonesia. He won the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke gold medals in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 and hauled five gold and one bronze medals at the Batang Pinoy National Championships. Source: Philippines News Agency