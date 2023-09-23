80K Ilocos Norte residents receive ‘Serbisyo Fair’ services

The 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' program showcasing fresh produce and grocery items at discounted prices was among the most visited during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) launch at the Mariano Marcos State University here Saturday. Vilma Viernes, a mother of two, said in an interview that she immediately bought well-milled rice, sourced locally and sold by the National Food Authority at PHP25 per kg. About 80,000 Ilocos Norte residents registered for the weekend BPSF. As early as 5 a.m., farmers, housewives, entrepreneurs, students, and public utility vehicle drivers were already around the venue to secure their spots and avail of various services being offered by about 40 national government agencies. Claudio Guira, 89, from Barangay 55-B Salet-Bulangon here, received cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, delivered personally to his daughter's residence where he is recuperating from a recent illness. 'I am so blessed and thankful to our government officials and workers for having the heart to reach out and serve the needy,' he said. Young professionals Jenesee Madamba from San Nicolas, Yna Blanco from Paoay, and Emma Guillermo from Pagudpud, meanwhile, signed up for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development for a pre-selling program of rent-to-own houses in Barangay Talingaan. The 26-year-old Madamba said the offer is affordable for young professionals. In her case, it is a timely project because she is planning to settle down soon. 'The pre-selling of a rent-to-own house is pegged at PHP2,500 per month and it will be payable in 30 years,' she said. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the Public Attorney's Office also offered free legal consultations. Ilocos Norte residents who wish to participate may still register via https://www.bagongpilipinastayo.com/. Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos graced the launch at the Centennial Arena and assured more BPSF in other areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency