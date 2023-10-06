73 BSKE bets in Negros Occidental told to explain poll violation

Some 73 candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in Negros Occidental, including this capital city, have been ordered by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to explain their alleged involvement in premature campaigning.

As of Friday, those who have received show-cause orders from the Task Force Anti-Epal were aspirants from eight local government units, but the Comelec-Negros Occidental did not specify the positions they are running for in the Oct. 30 polls.

Of the total number, 40 candidates were from E.B. Magalona town alone while 10 are from Bacolod City.

Others were from Himamaylan City, eight; Bago City, six; Victorias City, four; Kabankalan City and Sipalay City, two each; and La Carlota City, one.

Provincial Elections Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said among the acts of alleged premature campaigning reported include giving out cash, distribution of grocery items, and even solicitation of campaign support from barangay leaders.

Displaying streamers or banners with a candidate's name and face can also be considered premature campaigning, he added.

'The Task Force sent the show-cause orders along with the evidence submitted,' Ananoria said.

Those who were issued the show-cause orders will submit their answers directly to the Task Anti-Epal, he added.

Ananoria told the barangay and SK candidates not to engage in early campaigning and just wait for the official campaign period on Oct. 19 to 28.

'Refrain from premature campaigning. It will be the campaign period soon. Then you can do all the campaigning you want,' he said.

Violators can face administrative and criminal cases for violation of Section 80 of the Omnibus Election Code for premature campaigning, aside from disqualification (Section 62) and election offenses (Section 262).

Source: Philippines News Agency