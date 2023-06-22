7 ‘super health centers’ to serve remote areas in Albay

At least seven super health centers (SHC) that will soon rise in Albay province will provide comprehensive basic health services to the people, particularly in remote areas. In a media interview on Thursday, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, who was in Tabaco City to visit and give assistance to Mayon evacuees, said the SHC will help decongest the public hospital in the province. "Meron po pito (There are seven) and the one here in Tabaco City is ongoing construction. The super health clinic is a medium size polyclinic. Smaller than a hospital but bigger than a rural health unit that can be expanded by the local government unit," Go said. He said the seven SHCs in Albay will be constructed in the towns of Pio Duran, Camalig, and Malilipot, and the cities of Tabaco, Ligao, and two in this city. Services of the SHC include laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, birthing, diagnostic, pharmacy and emergency. Go distributed grocery items, sports equipment, shoes, bicycles and mobile phones during his visit to evacuees. He also witnessed the distribution of cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Bicol (DSWD-5) to families affected by Mayon Volcano's unrest and indigent families in Tabaco City. "At least 151 Mayon-affected families will receive cash assistance of PHP5,000 and another 1,000 indigent families that will receive PHP3,000," said Ma. Salome Villanueva, Tabaco City social welfare officer. She said they are closely monitoring some 446 families or 1,615 individuals in evacuation centers. 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' and 'Diskwento Caravan' Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture in Bicol (DA-5) held a "Kadiwa ng Pangulo" mobile market event for evacuees in Tabaco City. A "Diskwento Caravan" was likewise held by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) office of Albay. Adelina Losa, DA-5 Agri and Business Marketing chief, said they are planning to conduct a series of Kadiwa events in different evacuation centers in the province. "The objective of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo is to give the people affordable, fresh and safe food products. A meeting will be conducted to set the schedule for Kadiwa in evacuation sites," Losa said. On the other hand, Noel Bunao, DTI-Albay provincial director, said continuous assessments are being conducted in different evacuation centers for a series of caravans. "We invited different distributors to participate in the Diskwento Caravan. The basic commodities being sold here are more than 15 percent discounted from the regular price. It can help the evacuees to purchase their needs at a lowered price," Bunao said. Judith Bisco, 37, a mother from Barangay San Antonio, bought agriculture products and some basic needs at the mobile market where she said the prices were affordable. "The price is reasonable, and I was able to save money and able to buy more," she said. There was a total of 45 stalls selling various products at the even

Source: Philippines News Agency