57TH ANNIVERSARY: BERNAMA CONTINUES TO PLAY LEADING ROLE IN MEDIA INDUSTRY – RAMANAN

KUALA LUMPUR, After various significant events and major changes in the journalism and communication world, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) continues to stand firm as a leader in the media industry, said Deputy Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk R. Ramanan. He said Bernama, established 57 years ago with a vision and mission to provide quality and trustworthy news services, has grown rapidly and become a primary news source not only in Malaysia but also internationally. "Through various media platforms such as television, radio, and online news services, Bernama is always committed to disseminating accurate, fast, and relevant news to the people. "This is evidence of the dedication and hard work of all staff, especially Bernama journalists who work tirelessly," he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with the 57th anniversary of Bernama today. Ramanan also expressed appreciation and gratitude to all Bernama staff, especially its chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. "Not forgetting the journalists and all Bernama staff who have always provided solid support by covering my journey. Without your support and cooperation, it would not be possible to deliver accurate information to the readers. "Once again, I wish Bernama a happy 57th anniversary. May you continue to prosper and shine," he said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications, through a Facebook post, also extends greetings to Bernama. "Bernama plays a role as a news agency disseminating comprehensive news coverage including accurate, fair, and impartial information for the national interest," it said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency