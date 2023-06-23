5 MILF men detained for illegal possession of firearms

Authorities here disarmed and detained five members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) for possession of unlicensed firearms Thursday. 'We saw men with firearms,' Lt. Col. Armando Liwan, municipal police chief, told reporters in an interview Friday. When asked for documents legalizing their possession of firearms, Liwan said the five men on board a pickup truck said they have none and that they were MILF members. He added that the MILF members claimed they were told at past noon Thursday to report to the house of Mayor Solaiman Sandigan in the adjacent Datu Salibo town who maintains a house in this area. Under the GPH-MILF ceasefire agreement, MILF movement should be coordinated with law enforcers via a peace mechanism to prevent misencounter and misunderstandings. According to Liwan, the MILF men did not resist arrest. They were identified as Mohammad Abbas Gundalangan Kudanding, an MILF field commander, and his followers as Bhadz Salik, Norhamin Nasa, Abdullazis Kendatun and Ali Buday. Troops from the Army's 6th Infantry Battalion seized an M4 Bushmaster rifle, an M16 rifle, a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition from the group. Charges are being prepared against the MILF members, Liwan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency