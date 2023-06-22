2 NPA rebels killed in Albay clash

Two New People's Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a clash with military troops in Barangay Bololo, Guinobatan town, the Philippine Army (PA) reported on Thursday. In an interview, Maj. Frank Roldan, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) Public Affairs Office chief, said the troops encountered at least 12 rebels on Wednesday. "Troops were sent to the specified area to conduct a security patrol after receiving information from worried citizens about the purported presence of armed individuals. After a brief firefight, the rebels fled in different directions, leaving two of their slain comrades," he said. Roldan identified the slain rebels as Santos Seminiano alias Santi and alias Ilay/Elian. No casualty was reported on the side of the troops. Authorities also recovered from the site one M16 assault rifle, one M635 rifle, two anti-personnel mines, several propaganda materials, and five backpacks belonging to the rebels. Roldan said troops are still scouring the encounter site and follow-up operations will be immediately conducted

Source: Philippines News Agency