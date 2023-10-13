18 gun ban violators nabbed, 31 loose guns seized in C. Luzon

The Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO3) has arrested 18 violators and confiscated 31 firearms as a result of weeklong operations against loose firearms in the region.

Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., PRO3 chief, said on Friday that the operations are in line with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban in connection with the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Hidalgo said the firearms of various types and calibers were seized from various checkpoint operations, anti-drug operations and implementation of search warrants in the region from Oct. 6-12.

He said these accomplishments were results of the extensive information campaign on loose firearms that led to the surrender and deposit of 24 assorted firearms by their owners to authorities for safekeeping.

Hidalgo said PRO3 has been continuously beefing up its aggressive drive to recover and seize loose and unregistered firearms especially since the election is fast approaching.

'May this serve as a stern warning to all, especially those who have not yet renewed their licenses or turned over their undocumented firearms to the nearest police stations for safekeeping,' he said in his report.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo asked police personnel to remain apolitical and refrain from campaigning for or against any political aspirant in the coming BSKE.

Source: Philippines News agency